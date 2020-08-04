Troost-Ekong glad to end season ‘the right way’ as Aina happy to escape relegation

Super Eagles duo of William Troost-Ekong and Ola Aina have reacted to the end of the Serie A season with respect to the performance of their respective clubs.

The Serie A ended on Sunday, with Troost-Ekong’s Udinese beating their hosts Sassuolo 1-0 while Aina’s Torini played a 1-1 draw at Bologna.

The defenders helped their respective clubs survive relegation. Udinese finished 13th with 45 points as Torino bagged 40 points in 16th spot.

“Good Guys! We end the season in the right way. 14 out of 38 games without conceding, record of the Serie A 2019/2020,” Troost-Ekong posted on social media.

Ekong, 26, made 30 appearances in the Serie A this season, making 29 starts for the Little Zebras in the league.

23-year-old Aina, who registered two assists in 32 appearances for Torino, wrote: “Finito. Rough season but we pulled through.”

Aina, whose deal with Torino runs until the summer of 2023, is currently being tracked by Paris Saint-Germain, Everton, West Ham United, Fiorentina and AC Milan.

