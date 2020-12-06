Trouble looms in Sudan as govt rejects ruling council head’s transition moves

Trouble looms in Sudan as its transition government has kicked against a recent decree by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan establishing a council ‘responsible for leading the country’s transition period, and resolving differences’ between those in power, among others.

The decree by General al-Burhan established a Council of Transition Partners (CTP) that also “has all the necessary prerogatives to exercise its power”, according to Sudan’s SUNA news agency.

Sudan’s transitional government in a statement issued on Saturday kicked against the broad powers handed to the council by General al-Burhan who leads the sovereign council, a military-civilian body established in August 2019 following the military overthrow of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir.

Spokesman for the government of Sudan, Faisal Mohammed Saleh said that the decree contradicted the “constitutional declaration” signed in August last year between pro-democracy activists and the military generals who removed al-Bashir, who had been in power since 1989.

“It is imperative that we declare our disaccord with the creation of the CTP in its current form,” said Saleh, who is also culture and information minister.

The statement by the government of Sudan also added that the CTP lacked representation and could not serve as a replacement for the yet-to-be formed transitional parliament, adding that the government and the sovereign council had agreed to limit the tasks of the new body to “coordinating and resolving disagreements that might emerge during the transitional period”.

