Truck crashes into police checkpoint in Anambra, two killed, nine injured

Two persons, including a little boy, were reported dead in a ghastly auto accident along Ihialla-Onitsha expressway, Anambra State, on Friday.

Nine persons sustained various injuries in the crash that involved seven vehicles.

It was gathered that the crash happened around 11am when the truck driver lost control while approaching a police checkpoint.

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi, who confirmed the incident, commiserated with the deceased families and prayed for quick recovery of the injured

He equally warned motorists to avoid over speeding and follow all driving recommendations

According to him, “Unidentified driver of an orange Mercedes 911 truck UWZ556XA had a fatal road traffic crash with 6 other vehicles at Ken Maduako’s oil and gas filling station by Ihialla-Onitsha Highway today 18th February 2022 at about 11:02hrs.

“Details of the other 6 vehicles include: Toyota Hiace with Reg number JJT 07 ZI; Toyota Hiace with Reg No: ENU 589 XB; Nissan Caravan with reg no: GOD 21 YM.

“Others are Nissan Mini Truck with Reg No: ATN 787 XB; Suzuki Mini Pick-Up with Reg No: AKL169 XE and Toyota Hiace bus.

“63 people, 52 male adults, 10 female adults and 1 male child, were involved in the crash.

“FRSC rescue team from Ihiallia Unit Command rushed the victims to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiallia, where a male adult and a male child were confirmed dead. The dead victims were deposited at the hospital morgue”.

