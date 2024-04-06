Truck crushes 2 to death in Ondo

A sand-laden truck on Saturday crushed two persons to death along the Ore-Okitipupa road in Odigbo local government area of Ondo State.

The Ore Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mrs. Yetunde Adesina, confirmed the incident to journalists in the area.

She said a Mark truck and a Haojue Red Suzuki motorcycle were involved in the accident.

Adesina said: “According to an eyewitness, the commercial motorcycle which the victims boarded manoeuvred wrongly and the deceased fell off as the truck rammed into them.

“The deceased (two men) bodies have been taken to the Ore General Hospital morgue.”

The FRSC official warned commercial motorcyclists against recklessness and wrongful overtaking.

The driver of the truck fled the scene of the accident while the truck was taken to the Ore Divisional Police headquarters.

