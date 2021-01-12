Truck crushes couple to death in Ogun

Two persons suspected to be husband and wife were on Tuesday crushed to death in an accident involving a Toyota Camry car, Sino truck and a motorcycle around Odogbara, in Ogun State on Tuesday morning.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said that the accident was caused by speeding, reckless riding and brake failure on the part of the motorcycle.

“According to an eyewitness, the motorcyclist was inbound Sagamu from Ogijo axis, when in an attempt to overtake the Camry car, after already overtaking three trailers, hit the car from behind before falling on the road.

“The trailer marked AGL-505 WX coming behind ran over them and the two passengers died on the spot while the motorcyclist was injured. Unfortunately, the deceased were husband and wife,” he said.

Akinbiyi noted that the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, while the injured was taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu.

