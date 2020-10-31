Truck crushes eight to death in Ondo market

At least eight persons were feared dead on Saturday evening when a truck rammed into a market in Akungba, Akoko South-West local government area of Ondo State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the incident occurred when the driver of the truck carrying bags of rice lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the popular Ibaka market in the area.

Several persons were also seriously wounded in the accident.

The spokesman of the state police command, Tee Leo lkoro, who confirmed the incident, said eight dead bodies were recovered from the scene.

