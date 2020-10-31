Latest Metro

Truck crushes eight to death in Ondo market

October 31, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

At least eight persons were feared dead on Saturday evening when a truck rammed into a market in Akungba, Akoko South-West local government area of Ondo State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the incident occurred when the driver of the truck carrying bags of rice lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the popular Ibaka market in the area.

READ ALSO: Despite lockdown, cement truck crushes taxi, kills 6

Several persons were also seriously wounded in the accident.

The spokesman of the state police command, Tee Leo lkoro, who confirmed the incident, said eight dead bodies were recovered from the scene.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */