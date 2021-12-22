Truck crushes FRSC official to death in Ogun

A truck on Monday crushed an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to death along the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Road in Ogun State.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr. Ahmed Umar, who confirmed this to journalists on Wednesday in Abeokuta, said

the accident was caused by carelessness and excessive speeding by the truck driver.

He said: “The accident was caused by carelessness on the part of the driver. He was at high speed, lost control, and hit the officer.

“As officers were standing by our patrol vehicle, a flat-body trailer hit the officer and brushed him in between the truck and the patrol vehicle. The officer died while another marshal got injured.”

The sector commander revealed that the truck driver did not stop after hitting the officers but was chased by motorists and motorcycle riders who witnessed the incident.

Umar added: “They pursued him, he stopped, left the vehicle, and ran away but was arrested. We have handed him over to the police.

The injured marshal is in the hospital receiving treatment.”

