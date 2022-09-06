Truck crushes motorcyclist to death in Anambra

An articulated truck on Tuesday crushed a motorcycle operator to death in Anambra State.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Adeoye Irelewuyi, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka, said the accident occurred along the Onitsha-Awka Expressway at about 1.00.p.m. on Tuesday.

Irelewuyi said the driver of the commercial Mercedes Benz truck ran away from the scene.

He said: “An eyewitness report stated that the driver of the truck drove against traffic and hit the motorcyclist, crashed, abandoned his truck and ran away with two of his passengers in the truck.

READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly abduct cleric in Anambra

“Four persons were involved in the crash, and one of them, the motorcyclist, was killed.

“FRSC personnel from Nteje took the dead victim to Iyienu Hospital in Ogidi where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his corpse deposited at the hospital mortuary.”

The sector commander warned motorcycle operators to avoid plying the expressway.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now