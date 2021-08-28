Metro
Truck crushes motorcyclist to death in Ogun
An articulated truck on Saturday crushed a commercial motorcyclist to death at the Animasaun area of Ota-Idiroko road in Ogun State.
The Unit Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Sango-Ota, Ganiyu Akeem, confirmed the incident to journalists in Ota.
Akeem said the trailer with registration number KTU 270 XZ crushed the motorcyclist to death at 3:30 p.m. in the area.
READ ALSO: Truck crushes student to death in Ogun
According to him, two other victims of the accident escaped unscathed.
The FRSC official added that the corpse of the motorcyclist had been deposited at Ifo General Hospital mortuary.
Akeem, who blamed the accident on reckless driving, urged motorists to drive with caution on highways.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...