Truck crushes motorcyclist to death in Ogun

An articulated truck on Saturday crushed a commercial motorcyclist to death at the Animasaun area of Ota-Idiroko road in Ogun State.

The Unit Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Sango-Ota, Ganiyu Akeem, confirmed the incident to journalists in Ota.

Akeem said the trailer with registration number KTU 270 XZ crushed the motorcyclist to death at 3:30 p.m. in the area.

READ ALSO: Truck crushes student to death in Ogun

According to him, two other victims of the accident escaped unscathed.

The FRSC official added that the corpse of the motorcyclist had been deposited at Ifo General Hospital mortuary.

Akeem, who blamed the accident on reckless driving, urged motorists to drive with caution on highways.

Join the conversation

Opinions