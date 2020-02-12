Latest Metro

Truck crushes policeman to death in Imo

February 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A police officer was on Wednesday crushed to death by a heavy-duty truck along the Owerri -Okigwe highway in Imo State.

The deceased police officer, Paul Nwachukwu, was attached to a silver highway patrol team operating within the Atta area of the Ikeduru local government area of the state.

An eyewitness told journalists the deceased was seen at his duty post on Tuesday stopping and searching motorists among other things.

The spokesman of the state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said efforts have been put in place by the police to arrest the fleeing driver.

