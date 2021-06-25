Truck crushes student to death in Ogun

A cement-laden truck on Friday crushed to death an unidentified secondary school student in Ilaro, Yewa South local government area of Ogun State.

The spokesman of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said the accident occurred at 1:12 p.m.

According to him, the accident was caused by overspeeding by the truck driver.

The TRACE spokesman said: “According to eyewitness accounts, the Dangote truck was coming from Ibese and heading towards Owode-Idiroko when the unfortunate incident happened.

READ ALSO: Truck crushes two to death in Ogun

“The driver of the truck lost control due to brake failure and crushed the student who was returning home from school.

“Some students trooped out in their numbers and set the Dangote truck on fire.

“They also insisted that firefighters should not put out the fire and instead vandalised their truck.”

He said the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the General hospital, Ilaro.

Join the conversation

Opinions