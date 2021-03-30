Truck crushes two to death in Delta | Ripples Nigeria

A truck, laden with Nigerian Breweries products has crushed a woman identified simply as Josephine and an unidentified tricycle operator to death at the popular Jakpa Junction in Uvwie council area of Delta state, Monday evening.

The driver of the truck reportedly absconded after the accident.

It was learnt that the trailer veered off the junction to a pavement were some traders displayed their goods, crushing two tricycles in the process. Many of the traders sustained injuries in the accident.

While the woman, popularly known as Madam 2 o’clock, died on the spot, the tricycle operator reportedly died on Monday night.

