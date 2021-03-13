Truck destroys three bridges in Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

A truck carrying excavator damaged three bridges along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.

The Federal Controller of Works in Ogun State, Mr. Olaseni Bakare, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta.

He said the height of the truck carrying the excavator was higher than the bridges, adding that the vehicle hit the bridges and caused serious damage to the structures.

The affected bridges were constructed in Alapako, Fidiwo, and Saapade along the highway.

The controller added that the Alapako bridge was badly damaged by the truck.

Bakare said: “A lowbed trailer carrying an excavator, which the driver claimed was coming from Ijebu- Igbo and heading to Ibeshe caused serious damage to three of the flyover bridges on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

“The height of the vehicle with the load is higher than the headroom of the bridges. From the look of the situation, the driver ran into the first bridge at Alapako at a high speed and cut through all the main beams on the Lagos-bound bridge.

“It continued to the Fidiwo bridge, forced his way through, and caused damage to some of the main beams.

“While the vehicle passed under the Ishara bridge with some scratches on the main beams, he got stuck under the Saapade bridge.”

