Truck kills one, wounds two in Lagos

A yet-to-be-identified woman was killed on Saturday when a Mack container-laden truck crashed under the bridge in Ogudu area of Lagos State.

The container on the truck reportedly fell off and trapped three victims, including the woman who died on the spot.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) rescued two men, while the remains of the woman had been deposited in a morgue.

The Director-General of LASEMA, OluwafemI Oke-Osanyintolu, blamed the accident on speeding.

He said: “On arrival at the scene, it was observed that there was a lone vehicle – a Mack truck loaded with two (2) x 20 ft containers. Further investigation revealed that the aforementioned truck with an unknown number plate, lost control while driving on top speed. It subsequently fell on its side and trapped three persons in the truck.

“The LASEMA responders sprung into action by extricating the victims with the aid of light rescue equipment. Two adult males were rescued, while an adult female, unfortunately, lost her life. The two casualties were taken to the nearest trauma centre for medical care, while the remains of the deceased were transported to the nearby morgue for processing.

“The containers are presently being recovered by the Agency’s goliath, while other agencies manage the resultant gridlock.”

