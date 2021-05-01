Truck kills two, injures eight in Imo market accident | Ripples Nigeria

A fatal accident at Nkwo Mmiri Market in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State on Saturday claimed two lives and injured about eight persons.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Owerri.

Ikeokwu noted that MACK truck filled with chippings and driven by one Kingsley Okwudili from Ebonyi to Orlu in Imo ran into two vehicles, a bus and a tricycle, when its brakes failed.

He said that all three vehicles fell into the nearby river while the contents of the upended truck poured on people nearby.

He said that out of the 10 rescued persons, two were confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital while the driver was taken into custody.

“A MACK truck loaded with chippings, driven by one Kingsley Okwudili coming from Ebonyi state to Orlu, on getting to Nkwo Mmiri market, ran into two vehicles by 12:00 noon as a result of break failure.

“The impact pushed the truck and the other two vehicles into a stream nearby.

“Sequel to that, operatives of the Divisional Police Headquarters in Nwangele moved to the scene and rescued 10 affected persons

“On getting to the hospital two of the victims were confirmed dead while eight others with various degrees of injury were taken in for treatment.

“Meanwhile, the driver has been taken into custody as investigation has commenced,” the PPRO said.

