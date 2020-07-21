Truck owner commits suicide in Ogun over N215,000 fine

A man identified as Fatai Salami has taken his own life by drinking an insecticide suspected to be sniper after an unsuccessful bid to retrieve his seized truck from the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) for flouting COVID-19 laws in the state.

Salami reportedly drank the insecticide on the premises of the TRACE after he was asked to pay N215,000.

According to a source, TRACE officials seized the deceased’s truck from his driver in Abeokuta on Thursday for flouting social distancing order and failure to use face mask.

Salami, in an effort to retrieve the truck, went to the premises of TRACE, to plead but failed to get his truck back.

The source further disclosed that he had been sleeping on the premises since Thursday until Monday when he was able to raise a sum of N150,000, which was rejected, adding that Salami threatened to kill himself, but was not taken seriously until he drank the snipper and died.

Read also: Man commits suicide in Ibadan

The Public Relations Officer of TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the death of the man.

He claimed “The man was neither a truck driver nor a truck owner. We only saw him there, he sat on the floor and the people asked him to stand up and as he stood up he brought out something from his pocket and drank it.

“We later discovered that it was snipper that he drank. He was rushed to the General Hospital, where he gave up the ghost. The case has been reported to the police.”

He also denied that the late Salami was fined.

“He was neither a driver nor a truck owner; what he came here to do we don’t know,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions