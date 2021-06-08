True federalism the solution to Nigeria’s challenges – Gov Makinde | Ripples Nigeria

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Tuesday Nigeria would overcome its challenges if true federalism is entrenched in the country’s polity.

Makinde stated this during the 2021 National Democracy Summit held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

He also explained the dilemma of governors in the face of current security challenges in the country.

According to him, the devolution of over-concentrated powers at the centre would go a long way in strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

The governor lamented that the incursion of armed herdsmen, criminals, and bandits into some states in Nigeria had posed serious security challenges in the country.

He advocated the creation of state police as a way out of the nation’s challenges.

Makinde also called for a review of the states’ security architecture as well as the exploration of the natural resources domiciled in each state.

He said: “States need independent powers over their security architecture. We all know that without a secure environment, all efforts to attract investors will be in vain.

“True federalism takes away excuses from governors and allows citizens to be more interested in local politics and its outcome.”

The governor stressed that the state government was working hard to entrench true federalism in the state through careful implementation of the four pillars on which the administration stands.

Makinde added: “The administration has been focusing on education, economy, health and security in the state, thus resulting in the development of the state economy.

“We are working hard and we are seeing the results already. We have the second-highest IGR in the whole of Nigeria, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.”

