‘Trump an out-of-control autocrat willing to sacrifice nat’l interest for his political ambitions’, Democrats tell Senate

Democrats seeking to remove the United States President have told the US Senate that Donald Trump is an out-of-control autocrat willing to sacrifice his country’s national interest to further his own political ambitions.

The Democrats made the comments late Friday night after wrapping up three days of opening arguments, urging Republicans to allow witnesses and new evidence to be part of the Senate impeachment trial.

“Give America a fair trial,” said Adam Schiff, the House of Representatives lead manager, at the end of his closing arguments before the Senate.

“She is worth it,” he added.

The inquiry centred on a call between Trump and Ukraine’s president in which Trump asks for a probe into the Bidens. Trump also wanted an inquiry into a conspiracy theory about the 2016 elections.

The development comes after Trump announced that his government is making moves to impose new visa rules aimed at restricting “birth tourism,” in which women travel to the United States to give birth so their children can have U.S. citizenship.

Reports say Trump’s administration has granted visa officers more power to block pregnant women from visiting the United States if applicants were believed to be traveling to give birth.

The regulations, which take effect Friday, address one of President Donald Trump’s main political priorities- a move to stop so-called birth tourism, or trips designed to obtain citizenship for their children.

