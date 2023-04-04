Trump arrested in Manhattan, arraigned on 34-count charges

ormer President of the United States, Donald Trump, was on Tuesday, arrested in Manhattan, New York, and arraigned on 34 counts including his alleged role in paying hush money to porn star, Stormy Daniels, in the days preceding his election victory back in 2016.

Trump had flown into New York from his base in Mar-a-Lago on Monday in preparation for his arrest, and on Tuesday, handed himself over to authorities in Manhattan after a grand jury voted to indict him last Thursday.

Trump who was arraigned same day, pleaded not guilty to the 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree which are all related to the hush money allegations.

Trump’s arrest and arraignment is now seen as a moment for the history books, as it’s the first time a former US president has faced criminal charges and the prospect of jail time.

