Trump backtracks, ‘unequivocally’ condemns Capitol Hill attack

Embattled outgoing President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has ‘unequivocally’ condemned the attack targeted at Congress members during sessions at Capitol Hill by his (Trump’s) supporters on the 6th of January.

Trump in a remorseful video message posted by the White House on Twitter said that the incursion of the U.S. Capitol struck at the very heart” of the country and “angered millions.

In the message posted on Thursday, Trump said; “I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week.

Trump also noted that the “incursion of the U.S. Capitol struck at the very heart” of the country and “angered millions of Americans” across party lines.

He also said that violence and vandalism had no place in his Make America Great Again movement, which he said had always been about defending the rule of law.

“Mob violence goes against everything I believe in, and everything our movement stands for.

“No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence; no true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag.

“No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans,” Trump added in the message.

This came hours after the United States House of Representatives impeached President Trump.

He is expected to hand over power to President-elect, Joe Biden, next week, after setting the ignoble record of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice.

