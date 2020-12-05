Trump challenges over 100,000 Georgia votes

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has challenged the votes cast in the state of Georgia from the just concluded US general election days after repeating a litany of debunked conspiracy theories as reasons to deny President-elect Joe Biden victory.

This time, Trump has filed another lawsuit seeking to overturn United States election results, the campaign announced Friday, contesting more than 100,000 votes in the state of Georgia.

The new lawsuit, filed by the Trump campaign and Georgia’s Republican Party, alleges that “massive irregularities, mistakes, and potential fraud” took place in the state.

Moments after the new suit which is latest in long line of Trump challenges to US election results, the Trump campaign said that its Georgia lawsuit would include sworn statements from local residents alleging fraud.

“The massive irregularities, mistakes, and potential fraud violate the Georgia Election Code, making it impossible to know with certainty the actual outcome of the presidential race in Georgia,” Trump’s lawyer said.

