Trump considering barring Americans from accessing AI models created by DeepSeek  

Amid mounting concerns about China obtaining a technological edge in AI, the U.S. government is considering cracking down on Chinese AI company DeepSeek while also putting more pressure on home chipmaker Nvidia.

Trump’s administration is reportedly thinking about imposing fines to prevent DeepSeek from using American technology and maybe prohibiting Americans from using its services.

Sources close to Trump’s 2024 campaign claim that worries about data privacy, national security, and the possibility of foreign AI technologies influencing American society and the economy are the main reasons behind the proposed ban.

Trump has long expressed suspicion about Chinese tech companies participating in the U.S. market, previously targeting businesses like TikTok and Huawei throughout his presidency. Although no formal announcement has been made, talks are reportedly in their early stages.

According to additional sources, Silicon Valley has been obliged to provide frontier AI models at reduced prices because of DeepSeek’s competitive pricing, which has caused the startup’s popularity among American AI engineers to surge in recent months.

