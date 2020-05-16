Trump considers restoring partial funding to the WHO

International Latest

May 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

US President, Donald Trump has on Saturday disclosed that his administration might partially restore donations to the WHO (World Health Organization) by paying only 10% of its initial commitment to the body.

In a Twitter post, Trump empasised that while considerations were still ongoing, no final decision had been made, adding that the US’ annual funding of US$400 million to the global health agency remained frozen.

Trump suspended US funding to the WHO on April 14 after his administration accused the body of siding with China’s alleged delay in warning about the virus earlier enough until the outbreak became a pandemic.

Both parties have since denied the accusation.

The US was the body’s largest donor as it gave 10 times more than China per year.

