Trump files suits against Facebook, Twitter over suspension of accounts

Former United States President, Donald Trump, has filed suits against Facebook and Twitter over alleged wrong censorship.

The ex-President also listed Google in the suits filed to challenge the suspension of his accounts by the US biggest tech companies.

Trump, who announced the action against the companies, along with their CEOs, at a press conference held at the National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday, claimed he and other conservatives have been wrongfully censored.

READ ALSO: Facebook suspends Trump for two years over ‘severe violation’ of rules

The former President was joined by other plaintiffs in the suits filed in federal court in Miami.

Twitter, Facebook and YouTube suspended Trump’s accounts last month following the January 6 Capitol building riot by his supporters.

He said: “We’re demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing, and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing, and canceling that you know so well.”

However, the companies had declined comment on the ex-President’s suits.

Join the conversation

Opinions