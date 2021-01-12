Trump forced to declare state of emergency in Washington ahead Biden’s inauguration

Embattled outgoing President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has been forced to declare a state of emergency in the capital of Washington DC ahead of the inauguration of President-elect, Joe Biden.

Trump gave the order in a White House press release issued late on Monday night, after US law enforcement officials warned of threats ahead of Biden’s inauguration.

In the press statement, White House said that the order “authorises federal assistance to be extended through January 24 to support efforts in Washington, DC to respond to the emergency situation.”

It also allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to “identify, mobilise and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency”.

This came after former Governor of California and ex-Hollywood actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, reacted to the riots at the US Capitol Building on Wednesday, January 6, saying President Trump will be remembered as the worst President in the history of the United States.

Schwarzenegger, in a seven-and-a-half minute video he posted on Twitter on Sunday, said American citizens needed “to heal together, from the drama of what has just happened.”

