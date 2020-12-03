Trump goes on lengthiest call to overturn US election results

Defiant President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has embarked on his lengthiest call yet to overturn the United States election results, repeating a litany of debunked conspiracy theories as reasons to deny President-elect Joe Biden a victory.

Trump in a 46-minute speech from the White House on Wednesday which was posted on his Facebook page insisted on challenging what he says is “pervasive fraud” surrounding the election, calling it a “national disgrace” and accusing Democrats of “stealing” the election.

“The constitutional process must be allowed to continue. We are going to defend the honesty of the vote by ensuring that every legal ballot is counted and that no illegal ballot is counted,” Trump said.

“If we are right about the fraud, Joe Biden can’t be president,” Trump said about allegations of fraud that have been investigated and determined to be false and tossed out of courtrooms.

Trump’s speech comes a day after he acknowledged at a White House holiday reception that he may have lost the election.

“It’s been an amazing four years,” Trump told the crowd. “We’re trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

