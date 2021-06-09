Trump hails Nigeria for suspending Twitter, wants other countries to do same | Ripples Nigeria

A few years after calling Nigeria a shit-hole, former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for having “the courage” to ban the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Trump who is currently serving a ban from Twitter and Facebook since January after he urged his supporters to “stop the steal” and called them “great patriots” in the midst of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, called on other countries to ban all social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, WeChat, and others.

In a statement on Tuesday titled, ‘Statement by Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States,’ Trump said:

“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their president.

“More countries should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech – all voices should be heard.”

Trump also urged technology companies who are in competition with Twitter and Facebook to “emerge and take hold” of the opportunity presented by the ban.

The former president regretted that he did not ban the social media websites when he was President, but added that “(Facebook CEO Mark) Zukerberg kept calling me and coming to White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?”

