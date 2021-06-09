Trump hails Nigeria for suspending Twitter, wants other countries to do same | Ripples Nigeria

News
Trump hails Nigeria for suspending Twitter, wants other countries to do same
A few years after calling Nigeria a shit-hole, former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for having “the courage” to ban the micro-blogging site, Twitter.
Trump who is currently serving a ban from Twitter and Facebook since January after he urged his supporters to “stop the steal” and called them “great patriots” in the midst of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, called on other countries to ban all social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, WeChat, and others.
In a statement on Tuesday titled, ‘Statement by Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States,’ Trump said:
“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their president.
Read also: Facebook suspends Trump for two years over ‘severe violation’ of rules
“More countries should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech – all voices should be heard.”
Trump also urged technology companies who are in competition with Twitter and Facebook to “emerge and take hold” of the opportunity presented by the ban.
The former president regretted that he did not ban the social media websites when he was President, but added that “(Facebook CEO Mark) Zukerberg kept calling me and coming to White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?”
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....