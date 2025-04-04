Trump introduces $5M ‘Gold Card’ residency program for wealthy investors

U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled a new $5 million “gold card” residency permit aimed at attracting affluent investors and entrepreneurs to the United States.

The initiative, positioned as an alternative to the traditional green card, is designed to provide a pathway to U.S. citizenship for those willing to pay the hefty price.

Presenting a prototype of the card, which featured his image and the inscription “The Trump Card,” Trump expressed his excitement about the program. “I’m the first buyer,” he told reporters. “Pretty exciting, huh?”

Trump announced that the new visa could be available “in less than two weeks” and claimed the revenue from the program could contribute to reducing the U.S. national deficit.

The former real estate mogul, who has made mass deportations a priority in his second term, emphasized that while his administration is cracking down on illegal immigration, it is also creating new opportunities for those who can afford them.

In February, he suggested that his government aimed to sell “maybe a million” of the cards.

When asked if Russian oligarchs could be eligible, Trump did not rule them out as potential buyers.

The announcement signals a major shift in U.S. immigration policy, prioritizing financial investment as a key criterion for residency amid ongoing debates over border security and legal migration.

