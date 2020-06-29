International

Trump lashed for retweeting ‘white power’ video

June 29, 2020
Trump threatens to hit 52 Iranian sites if Iran retaliates over Soleimani killing
By Ripples Nigeria

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has been condemned for retweeting a video showing one of his supporters in Florida shouting “white power” at people protesting against his administration.

Lone Black Republican Tim Scott said that the president should not have retweeted the video of his supporter yelling the phrase at protesters.

According to Scott, the phrase “white power” is a common rallying cry among white supremacists.

“There’s no question that he should not have retweeted it and he should just take it down,” US Senator Scott told CNN’s State of the Union programme on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Trump slammed for George Floyd remarks, as EU expresses concerns over policing in US

“It was so profanity-laced, the entire thing was offensive. Certainly, the comment about the white power was offensive,” the South Carolina Republican added. “It’s indefensible. We should take it down.”

The video, retweeted by the president on Sunday, shows Trump protesters and supporters shouting profanities at each other in a sprawling retirement community.

After a protester calls a Trump supporter a racist, the man, driving a golf cart, responds by raising his fist and shouting “white power”.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!