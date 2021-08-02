Trump makes $100m from fundraising

Former United States President, Donald Trump, has raised $100 million through a fundraising initiatives put together by his political organisations.

The funds were generated in the first six months of this year by the ex-President’s two political action committees – Save America, a leadership PAC, and Make America Great Again.

He said the funds were contributed by supporters who were unhappy with his defeat in last year’s presidential election and are hoping for a “change.”

READ ALSO: Trump files suits against Facebook, Twitter over suspension of accounts

This is the first time an ex-President is amassing such figures at any stage of an election cycle.

Trump, who spoke on the development in a statement, said the donations were the citizens’ demonstration of their support for his efforts at getting justice on the “flawed election.”

Trump said: “The donations are signs that millions of Americans “share my outrage and want me to continue to fight for the truth.”

Join the conversation

Opinions