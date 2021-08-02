International
Trump makes $100m from fundraising
Former United States President, Donald Trump, has raised $100 million through a fundraising initiatives put together by his political organisations.
The funds were generated in the first six months of this year by the ex-President’s two political action committees – Save America, a leadership PAC, and Make America Great Again.
He said the funds were contributed by supporters who were unhappy with his defeat in last year’s presidential election and are hoping for a “change.”
READ ALSO: Trump files suits against Facebook, Twitter over suspension of accounts
This is the first time an ex-President is amassing such figures at any stage of an election cycle.
Trump, who spoke on the development in a statement, said the donations were the citizens’ demonstration of their support for his efforts at getting justice on the “flawed election.”
Trump said: “The donations are signs that millions of Americans “share my outrage and want me to continue to fight for the truth.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....