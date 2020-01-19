Trump must be removed from office to protect national security, preserve system of govt, Democrats say

Democratic lawmakers leading the impeachment case against Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, offered reasons why the businessmen turned politician must be removed from power.

Trump must be removed from office to protect national security and preserve the country’s system of government, they said.

The lawmakers in a brief filed late on Saturday before deadline, laid out their arguments supporting charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president.

“The Senate should convict and remove President Trump to avoid serious and long term damage to our democratic values and the nation’s security,” the lawmakers said, for the first time formally calling for the Senate to convict the president and remove him from office.

“The case against the president of the United States is simple, the facts are indisputable, and the evidence is overwhelming,” they said.

The development comes after Trump acquired the services of two legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial over allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Top on the list of the legal heavyweights set to put up a defense for Trump during the impeachment trial include; former independent counsel Kenneth Starr, who paved the way for former President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment, and celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

According to reports, the team defending the president will be led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump private attorney Jay Sekulow, who also represented the president during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

