Trump officially launches US military ‘Space Force’

President Donald Trump has officially funded a Pentagon force focused on warfare in space – the United States Space Force.

The new military service, the first in more than 70 years, falls under the US Air Force, the BBC reports.

At an army base near Washington, Mr. Trump described space as “the world’s newest war-fighting domain.”

“Amid grave threats to our national security, American superiority in space is absolutely vital,” he said.

“We’re leading, but we’re not leading by enough, but very shortly we’ll be leading by a lot.”

Read also: New evidence, weapons’ analysis show Iran responsible for attack on Saudi oil facilities, report reveals

“The Space Force will help us deter aggression and control the ultimate high ground,” he added.

The funding allocation was confirmed on Friday when the president signed the $738bn (£567bn) annual US military budget.

The launch of the Space Force will be funded by an initial $40m for its first year.

It is not intended to put troops into orbit, but will protect US assets – such as the hundreds of satellites used for communication and surveillance.

It comes as US military chiefs see China and Russia making advancements in the military final frontier.

Join the conversation

Opinions