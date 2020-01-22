Trump plans adding Nigeria, 3 other African countries to travel ban list

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump is making plans to add four African countries to the travel ban list, according to media reports emerging from the White House.

According to reports, the countries in questions are thought to be Nigeria, Tanzania, Sudan and Eritrea, according to multiple US media outlets who reported they had spoken to people who had seen the list.

President Trump, in an interview with Wall Street Journal on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, confirmed that he was considering adding some countries to the travel ban list but declined to name them.

The list is not final and could be changed, the Politico website said.

READ ALSO: CORONAVIRUS: China confirms 4th death from SARS-like virus as WHO sets to meet over outbreak

Meanwhile, the US Senate has approved a resolution along party lines outlining the rules that will govern the impeachment proceedings of embattled President Trump.

The US Senate early on Wednesday voted 53-47 to adopt the trial plan, which allows opening arguments from House lawmakers prosecuting the case to begin later in the day.

The development comes after more than 12 hours of debate and several failed Democratic bids for amendments calling for documents and witnesses in the ongoing trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions