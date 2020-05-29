Trump pulls America out of WHO

US President, Donald Trump has issued a statement on Friday suggesting the permanent withdrawal of the country from the W.H.O (World Health Organization), dubbing the organisation ‘China-Centric’.

At a news conference in the White House Rose Garden, Trump gave reasons for the withdrawal, stating that the W.H.O “failed to make the requested greatly needed reform”.

According to the President, W.H.O failed to impose travel bans on China at the wake of the pandemic and refused to probe its transparency in the virus’s origin.

“[We] will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs”, he announced

In his speech, Trump demanded answers to questions on why China sanctioned intra-state travels once the virus was discovered, but left its borders open to cross-country travels from Wuhan.

“It didn’t go to Beijing, it went nowhere else, but they allowed them to freely travel throughout the world, including Europe and the United States”, he said.

Trump maintained that China now had total control over the World Health Organization even though it paid less than a fraction of America’s annual donation of $450 million.

Despite threats from the US president to permanently cut off funding to the W.H.O, the health organisation has continued to defend China, stating that the country had remarkably tackled the pandemic more than it did previous outbreaks like SARS.

So far, America is still worst hit by the pandemic with 1.73 million cases of the 5.8million worldwide, and over 100,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

