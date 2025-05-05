Trump ready to delay TikTok ban again

The United States President, Donald Trump, has revealed that he is willing to delay the TikTok ban again if a deal to sell its operations in the country failed to sail through by June 19.

Trump, who has previously postponed a ban on the app, said he would give the company another extension at the expiration of the deadline.

“Perhaps I shouldn’t say this, but I have a little warm spot in my heart for TikTok,” he said.

Trump tried to outlaw TikTok in the U.S. during his first term because of national security worries over its Chinese ownership (ByteDance).

The courts halted the attempt, and it never materialized.

The Biden administration backed a new bipartisan law that was enacted in 2024 and gave ByteDance a year to stop using TikTok or risk being banned in the U.S.

Since then, Trump has shifted his position, most recently claiming that a ban could “benefit Facebook,” which he referred to as “an enemy of the people.”

