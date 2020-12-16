Trump refuses to concede election defeat to Biden, says it’s to soon to do so

The incumbent President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat his Democratic rival, Joe Biden adding that it is too soon to do so.

Trump made the comments on Twitter on Tuesday barely 24 hours after Electoral College confirmed Biden as the winner of the election.

The defiant US President shared his thoughts while reacting to top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell message that “it’s over”.

“The Electoral College has spoken. So, today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

But Trump replied on Twitter saying; “Too soon to give up. Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!” he tweeted.

Trump has launched a slew of lawsuits in key states against the election victory of Biden, but has not provided any evidence to back his claims of fraud and thus all the lawsuits have so far been unsuccessful.

On Friday, election officials said the vote was the “most secure in American history” and there was “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised”.

