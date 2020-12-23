Trump rejects US COVID-19 relief bill, says it’s ‘a disgrace’

The outgoing President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has rejected the massive COVID-19 economic relief package passed by Congress, branding it “a disgrace”.

Trump dropped the bombshell via a pre-recorded statement made in the White House and sent out on Twitter on Tuesday in an act of political brinkmanship less than a month before he must leave office and when millions of Americans are suffering fallout from the pandemic.

In his address, Trump said he would refuse to accept the bill as it is and demanded changes, notably a big increase in the proposed $600 direct payments to less well-off Americans.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple,” he said, referring to relief checks.

Trump also castigated measures added onto the bill during complex negotiations that would provide funding for projects benefiting US partners abroad.

“It really is a disgrace,” he said. “I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and just send me a suitable bill.”

This came days after outgoing Attorney-General of the United States of America, William Barr has publicly severed ties with the embattled incumbent President Donald Trump in his final days in office.

