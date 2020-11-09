Trump sacks defence secretary

United States President, Donald Trump, has sacked his defence secretary, Mark Esper, a few days after the country’s election.

Trump, who announced the development on his Twitter handle, picked the current head of the National Counter-terrorism centre, Christopher Miller, as the new defence secretary.

He wrote: “Mark Esper’s appointment has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.

Trump is expected to leave office on January 20 next year following his defeat in last week’s presidential election by Joe Biden.

However, he has refused to concede defeat and vowed to challenge the outcome of the election in court.

