Trump says Biden takes drugs to give campaign speeches

American president, Donald Trump has claimed that his major opponent Joe Biden takes drugs to enhance his campaign speeches.

Trump said this in an interview with Fox News.

“I think there are probably, possibly drugs involved, that’s what I hear,” he said.

Trump also said that measures have been taken in advance to forestall violence on the election day scheduled to hold on November 3.

“We’ll put them down very quickly if they do that,” he said.

