Trump slammed for George Floyd remarks, as EU expresses concerns over policing in US

The President of the United States of America Donald Trump is facing further criticism after making remarks about George Floyd during his news conference on job gains in the US on Friday.

“Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. This is a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody”, Trump said.

The remarks drew immediate ire from scores of observers and journalists present at the news conference, who questioned how Floyd would enjoy unemployment numbers after being killed by a white cop.

Meanwhile, the European Union lawmakers are expressing concern about United States police action linked to the death of George Floyd.

READ ALSO: GEORGE FLOYD: Rights groups sue Trump over forceful clearing of peaceful protesters

The incidents were debated by the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights as the protest movement since Floyd’s death gathered pace in Europe and around the world.

Finnish Greens lawmaker Heidi Hautala said on Friday; “the police should not be there to shoot when some loot. The police should be there to protect, and it is clear that widespread reforms in the law enforcement in the United States are needed.”

Irish EU lawmaker Sean Kelly says some of the problem is due to a failure of leadership. He says what happened in the US is “chilling in the extreme. I think it indicates what can happen when you have poor leadership.”

“Leaders can either divide or unite,” said Kelly. “Good unite. Bad divide. That’s what we see unfortunately in America at the moment.”

Swedish liberal parliamentarian Karin Karlsbro said, “America has a long and tragic history on police brutality. At the heart of this lies racism and segregation based on history. This is a systematic problem that needs to be addressed at all levels in the US.”

