Trump suffers another blow as US Congress overrides his veto on defence bill

The outgoing President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has suffered another blow as the US Congress sanctioned a $740 billion defence bill which he (Trump) had objected to.

On Friday, the Senate voted 81 to 13 to reach the two-thirds majority required to override Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act in a rare New Year’s vote as Democrats and Republicans joined together to support the $740bn defence bill.

However, Trump immediately hit out at the Republican-controlled Senate for overriding his veto.

“Our Republican Senate just missed the opportunity to get rid of Section 230, which gives unlimited power to Big Tech companies. Pathetic!!!” he tweeted.

Reports say Trump has been increasingly at odds with Republican leaders since Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged Joe Biden as the winner of the US presidential elections.

