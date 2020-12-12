Trump suffers another setback as US court rejects his latest election challenge

The incumbent President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has suffered another setback in his attempt to challenge the election result which went in favour of his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

This came as the US Supreme Court rejected a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Trump to challenge the presidential election results.

In its ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court said it denied Texas’s motion for leave to file a complaint about vote tallies in Pennsylvania and three other US states “for lack of standing” under the US Constitution.

“Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections,” the court stated.

The ruling g effectively deals Trump another blow in multiple failed attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory results during the November 3 election.

Recall that Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the US Supreme Court had rejected a lawsuit filed by the legal team of Trump, to overturn Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania election victory.

The suit filed by Trump’s legal team and Republicans in Pennsylvania to overturn Biden’s election victory was struck out on Wednesday by Judge Matthew Brann who said the suit, which rested on allegations of irregularities, was “without merit”.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court judge went further to issue a scathing verdict at Trump’s suit challenging Biden’s election victory.

