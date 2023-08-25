Trump surrenders to authorities, releases mugshot taken in jail

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump on Thursday, surrendered to authorities in Atlanta, Georgia, where he faces 13 criminal charges over alleged attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The 77-year-old Trump who was booked and placed at the Fulton County jail before being released on a previously negotiated $200,000 bond, later shared his mug shot on Twitter (X), with a post which contained a link to his 2024 campaign fundraising site which read: “Election interference. Never surrender!”

Trump’s surrender comes a day after he skipped the first television debate between Republican hopefuls for the presidential nomination, choosing instead to do a pre-recorded interview with former Fox host Tucker Carlson.

According to media reports, a

scowling Trump is seen posing for the mugshot as he surrendered inside a jail in Atlanta on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, creating a historic and humbling visual underscoring the former president’s escalating legal troubles.

Others charged alongside Trump in the case brought by Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis turned themselves in on Wednesday, including former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, as well as Jenna Ellis, a former attorney for the Trump campaign. Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, also surrendered on Thursday afternoon.

