Connect with us

News

Trump threatens Apple with 25% tariff on iPhones made outside U.S.

Published

15 seconds ago

on

The United States President, Donald Trump, has threatened Apple with an import tariff of 25 percent on iPhones sold, but not manufactured, in the country.

The President issued the warning on his Truth Social platform on Friday.

He said: “I have long ago informed (chief executive) Tim Cook of Apple of this.

“I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else.

READ ALSO: U.S. judge blocks Trump from dismantling education dept

“If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25 per cent must be paid by Apple to the U.S.”

Trump has long demanded that Apple build the iPhone, its most important product in the U.S.

Experts argue that this would require huge investments and make smartphones drastically more expensive.

Under Cook’s leadership, Apple has built up supply chains in Asia over the last few decades with large factories, mainly in China.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

six + seventeen =


 

Investigations

Investigations1 hour ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Broken Promises: Neglected Kwara PHCs costing lives

By Abdulganiyu Abdulrahman Akanbi The road leading to Tswako, a rural community in Lafiaji, the headquarters of Edu Local Government...
Investigations3 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: No staff, no drugs, no ambulance: Inside Abuja’s failing rural health centres

On a sunny afternoon in the month of March, my bike man and I were travelling to Chorin Boso, a...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations4 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...