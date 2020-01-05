Trump threatens to hit 52 Iranian sites if Iran retaliates over Soleimani killing

The President of the United State of America, Donald Trump has threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites “very hard” if Iran attacked Americans or United States assets over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of its elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force.

Trump took to Twitter to warn that the US had “targeted 52 Iranian sites” and that some were “at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD.”

“The USA wants no more threats!” Trump said.

According to Trump, the 52 targets represented the 52 Americans who were held hostage in Iran for 444 days after being seized at the US embassy in Tehran in November 1979.

The development comes after the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, or ISIS) had denied conducting new Baghdad air strikes near Camp Taji north of Baghdad after a report revealed otherwise.

Reacting to the report by Iraq’s PMF which said air strikes near the area killed six people and wounded three others, adding that none of its top leaders were killed, the coalition said it was not involved.

“FACT: the coalition @cjtfoir did not conduct airstrikes near Camp Taji (north of Baghdad) in recent days,” a spokesman of the coalition said on social media network, Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, Iraq’s state television reported the attack was carried out by the US, and that it was targeting a convoy of an Iran-backed militia.

