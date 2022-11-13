Trump to announce 2024 presidential bid Tuesday, aide confirms

A senior aide of former US President Donald Trump, Jason Miller, has confirmed that the immediate past president will announce his bid to take another shot at the White House in 2024 on Tuesday.

Miller who is Trump’s longtime aide said on Friday that the former president, who will be 78 when the next election is held, has been hinting at another presidential run while campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of this week’s midterm elections, and said he will make a “very big announcement” on Tuesday.

While sparring with former Trump aide, Steve Bannon, on his popular “War Room” podcast, Miller dropped the bomb when he said:

“President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he is running for president. It’s gonna be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement,” he said.

Miller went on to say Trump had told him; “there doesn’t need to be any question, of course I am running.”

Trump’s 2024 candidacy will mark his third shot at the presidency, including his loss to Joe Biden in 2020 and the big announcement will come after a disappointing run for several candidates he backed in the midterm elections as some of his hand-picked favorites even lost Republican-held seats to Democrats.

Trump had hoped to ride a Republican “red wave” that would prime him for another presidential run, however the party achieved a much smaller victory than had been predicted.

