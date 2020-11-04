Trump vows to challenge election results at Supreme Court

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed he had won the US election as millions of votes remained uncounted.

Alleging fraud, he announced that he would head to the Supreme Court to challenge the results.

“We did win this election,” Trump said in an extraordinary speech from the ceremonial East Room of the White House.

“For the good of this nation, this is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So, we will be going to the US Supreme Court,” Trump said.

His major contender, former Vice-President, Joe Biden is leading in the presidential race.

