Trump’s attorney, Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to the United States President, Donald Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The president disclosed his lawyer’s COVID-19 status on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

He wrote “@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of New York City, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the US, has tested positive for the China virus. Get better soon Rudy Giuliani, we will carry on!!!”

Giuliani, 76, a former New York mayor, has spent the last month traveling across the US fighting the election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Arizona on behalf of the president.

He also appeared at the Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to contest that state’s election results.

Giuliani is the latest member of Trump’s camp to test positive for COVID-19.

