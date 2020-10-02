Trump’s personal physician gives update on U.S President's Covid-19 status | Ripples Nigeria

Following Donald Trump’s revelation in the early hours of Friday that he and his wife, Melanie’s had contracted Covid-19, his personal physician, Sean Conley speaks on his (Trump) wellbeing.

In a memorandum for White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, on Friday, Physician Sean Conley says his principal’s condition would not prevent him from carrying out his presidential duties.

“I release the following information with permission of President Doanld J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,” Mr Conley said.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions.

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

No fewer than 208,000 Americans have died as a result of the virus.

