Trump’s refusal to accept defeat ‘embarrassing’ –Biden

President-elect of the United States of America, Joe Biden has described the refusal of Donald Trump to concede in the presidential election as “an embarrassment” but said nothing would stop the transition of power after his term ends.

Biden who was addressing the country on Tuesday, said Trump’s failure to acknowledge his victory and concede “does not change the dynamic” of his transition planning, but called it “an embarrassment” that will “not help the president’s legacy”.

He added that Trump instructing agencies to block his transition is “not of much consequence”, but added that federal funds he will receive when his victory is recognised by the General Services Administration would be helpful.

“We’re going to be going moving along in a consistent manner, putting together our administration, White House, and reviewing who we’re going to pick for cabinet positions. And nothing’s going to stop that,” Biden said. “And and so I’m confident that the fact that they’re not willing to acknowledge we won at this point is not of much consequence in our planning and what we’re able to do between now and January 20th.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, when asked on Tuesday if he was cooperating with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, said “there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration”.

According to reports, Trump has reportedly ordered US agencies to, for the time being, block the transition to the Biden administration, again bucking election norms but Biden’s team has threatened legal action if the government agency that can unlock transition funds and office access continues to not recognise his recent victory.

